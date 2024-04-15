Red light cameras to be rolled out

More red light cameras are to be installed as part of efforts to improve road safety following a worrying increase in road fatalities.

A small number of the cameras have previously been installed in Dublin, however, they have been out of use for the past number of years.

Last year, the National Transport Authority (NTA), which oversees the scheme, confirmed one such camera at Blackhall Place in Dublin had been unused since 2016, adding that two other cameras had never been installed.

Drivers found to have broken a red light receive three penalty points on their licence, in addition to an €80 fine.

Speaking on Monday, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said red light cameras will form part of the State's efforts to improve road safety and will be rolled out later this year and early next year.

"Among the whole series of new camera technologies we're going to introduce will be the introduction of cameras, starting in Dublin, where you actually have an automated system that captures any breaking of lights, or indeed, entry into bus lanes inappropriately," the Green Party leader said.

His comments come as Taoiseach Simon Harris and senior Government ministers are due to meet with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to discuss the high number of road fatalities so far this year.

Over 60 people have been killed on roads in the State since the start of 2024, prompting calls for greater road safety policing and public awareness campaigns.

It's suggested that they surround the factors which increase the likelihood of road incidents, such as speeding, using mobile phones while driving, and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

