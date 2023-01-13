Removal of tolls & universal road charge being considered by government body

A state agency is considering a new tax for all motorists which would see the abolishment of tolls on Irish roads.

Dubbed Project BRUCE, the proposal comes just one month after a government u-turn on a planned 10c increase to road toll fees across the country.

The move, which would see motorists being charged for the use of the entire Irish road network, has been described as 'anti-rural' by one TD.

There are three other options being considered by TII, these include maintaining the status quo, removing tolls on all roads subject to public-private partnerships, and pricing all motorways and connected dual carriageways.

It is understood the proposed move is a preemptive measure to offset any future fall in tax generated by road fuels due to the increased presence of electric vehicles on Irish roads.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, says drivers are already paying too much tax:

"This will be an anti-roll measure as rural people don't have the same access to public transport", he said.

"I'm very disappointed with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to even be suggesting this because once they start suggesting it there will be environmental gurus who say 'yes this is a great way to stop people from driving'."