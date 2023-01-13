Play Button
Play Button
News

Removal of tolls & universal road charge being considered by government body

Removal of tolls & universal road charge being considered by government body
Waterford N25 Toll Road, Google Streetview
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A state agency is considering a new tax for all motorists which would see the abolishment of tolls on Irish roads.

Dubbed Project BRUCE, the proposal comes just one month after a government u-turn on a planned 10c increase to road toll fees across the country.

The move, which would see motorists being charged for the use of the entire Irish road network, has been described as 'anti-rural' by one TD.

There are three other options being considered by TII, these include maintaining the status quo, removing tolls on all roads subject to public-private partnerships, and pricing all motorways and connected dual carriageways.

Advertisement

It is understood the proposed move is a preemptive measure to offset any future fall in tax generated by road fuels due to the increased presence of electric vehicles on Irish roads.

Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, says drivers are already paying too much tax:

"This will be an anti-roll measure as rural people don't have the same access to public transport", he said.

"I'm very disappointed with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to even be suggesting this because once they start suggesting it there will be environmental gurus who say 'yes this is a great way to stop people from driving'."

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (22) charged with murder of Elle Edwards

 By Beat News
News 2

Locals on high alert after €220,000 in life savings stolen from Wexford home

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
News 3

23 year old man found dead in his cell one day into prison sentence

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement