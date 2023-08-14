Renewed appeal for information on 'Sligo Man' found 14 years ago

A renewed appeal is being made for information on "Sligo Man", also known as Peter Bergmann, whose body was discovered on the West Coast 14 years ago.

Locate International, a global missing persons register, launched another appeal seeking the identity of an unidentified man who was found dead on Rosses Point beach in Co Sligo on June 16th, 2009.

The man, thought to have been in his 50s or 60s, had previously been staying at the Sligo City Hotel in Sligo town where he checked-in for three days with the name Peter Bergmann and an address, both of which proved to be fake.

The address he provided was in Vienna, Austria, but police later confirmed it was false.

Mr Bergmann, who was 5'10" in height, with grey hair and blue eyes, had also disposed of his belongings in a purple plastic bag during his trip, avoiding CCTV whilst doing so.

On his second day in Sligo, the man purchased eight 82 cent stamps and airmail stickers from the post office. It was never established where the letters were sent or when.

CCTV footage of Peter Bergmann.

On the day before his body was found, Mr Bergmann had asked a taxi driver to take him to the quietest beach in Sligo for a swim, and the driver took him to Rosses Point.

A man and his son who had been training for a triathlon were walking along the beach when they found Mr Bergmann’s body on the shore at 8am. He was last seen alive shortly before midnight on the beach.

In a statement Locate International said: “We renew our appeal to the world for any information that may lead to identifying Sligo Man.

“This baffling case has captured the hearts and minds of those who know about it, and our renewed appeal seeks to spread more awareness and reignite interest in hopes of solving the mystery.”

Extensive investigations

His body showed no signs of violence, but all labels had been carefully removed from his clothing, leaving no clues to his identity. Despite extensive investigations by gardaí and international police authorities, the man’s true name and origin remain unknown.

Mr Bergmann was buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo cemetery. Six people were at the funeral on September 18th, 2009. The Garda case on him still remains open.

A post-mortem found that he was suffering with an advanced stage of prostate cancer and bone tumours, had suffered several previous heart attacks, had one kidney and had a gold tooth.

Possessions found with the body included a leather jacket, blue pants and socks, size 44 black shoes and he was wearing purple striped speedo swimming trunks covered by underpants and a navy T-shirt.

Locate International has worked with ThingLink, an interactive media platform.

The technology has allowed them to transform images and videos into an “interactive asset, allowing people to actively learn more about “Sligo Man” and the ongoing investigation to establish his true identity.

Forensic Imaging consultant Hew Morrison has also produced a new living depiction of the man and there is also a new YouTube video featuring exclusive CCTV footage of “Sligo Man” during his time in Sligo. This footage offers a glimpse into his movements and interactions during his stay in the town.

Locate International is appealing to the public here and worldwide if the false address Ainstettersn 15, Wien 4472 may mean anything to them, did they receive a letter from Sligo in Ireland at around this time, or do they know someone who did?

Did they train for the police, military, German NVA, or intelligence services with someone who looked like him, if they worked as a dentist and gave someone a gold tooth before 2009, could this be the man and if so, what do they remember about him?

“Did any member of the public treat him or anyone who matches his description for cancer in the late 2000s?

"Does anyone know anyone from Germany or Austria who ever had a connection with Sligo, Derry, or the west coast of Ireland and if anyone who suddenly disappeared, or lost contact with, who looks similar to this man,” Locate International said in their statement.

The short film The Last Days of Peter Bergmann paints a picture of this haunting mystery through the CCTV footage of the man and interviews with locals who saw him during his last days, which he spent entirely alone.

The award-winning documentary, directed by Ciaran Cassidy, produced by Morgan Bushe and edited by John Murphy, tracks Bergmann’s first known appearance in Ireland as the moment he boarded a bus in Derry's bus terminal to Sligo.

If anyone has information that may be useful, however insignificant they think it may be, they are asked to call 0300 102 1011 or email appeals@locate.international. Information can be submitted anonymously.

By Sarah Slater

