Return of summer weather could be in sight

Return of summer weather could be in sight
WESTON-SUPER-MARE, ENGLAND - JUNE 11: The sun illuminates a promotional ice cream cone outside a beachside shop as visitors enjoy the fine weather on June 11, 2015 in Weston-Super-Mare, England. Many traditional British seaside resorts are gearing up for the summer season and will be hoping that the traditional attractions offered will help keep visitor numbers up. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Dayna Kearney
It's a little bit away but the return of our summer weather could be in sight.

According to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, there's a chance of better weather from around the 21st of July.

He said: "Long way off so very uncertain but if you needed some hope then here it is."

The latest models show a chance of high pressure returning, however, the low pressure could be stubborn to move.

Met Éireann's extended range forecast says that "Current forecast data indicates mean air temperatures will trend near to slightly above average.

"Rainfall amounts are expected to be close to the August weekly climatological average".

July has pretty much been a washout so far so we certainly welcome this kind of news.

However, we will have to wait just a little longer as Met Éireann forecasts: "The recent spell of unsettled weather is expected to continue through the week with low pressure positioned close to Ireland bringing spells of rain and blustery winds at times."

Here's hoping we have a brighter and drier August!

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

