Return of summer weather could be in sight

It's a little bit away but the return of our summer weather could be in sight.

According to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, there's a chance of better weather from around the 21st of July.

He said: "Long way off so very uncertain but if you needed some hope then here it is."

First sign of hope on weather models? It’s a long way off but latest ECMWF shows a chance of high pressure returning from around the 21st. Long way off so very uncertain but if you needed some hope then here it is. pic.twitter.com/lQENewwZ2A — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 11, 2023

The latest models show a chance of high pressure returning, however, the low pressure could be stubborn to move.

A lot of people asking if any sign of our weather improving to warm settled weather and I’m afraid no sign for the next 7-10 days. The models show next battle of high and low around the 20th of July and we could see high move up improving our weather but the low could be stubborn… pic.twitter.com/bEm8R6FAzG — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 10, 2023

Met Éireann's extended range forecast says that "Current forecast data indicates mean air temperatures will trend near to slightly above average.

"Rainfall amounts are expected to be close to the August weekly climatological average".

July has pretty much been a washout so far so we certainly welcome this kind of news.

However, we will have to wait just a little longer as Met Éireann forecasts: "The recent spell of unsettled weather is expected to continue through the week with low pressure positioned close to Ireland bringing spells of rain and blustery winds at times."

Here's hoping we have a brighter and drier August!

