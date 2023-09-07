Revenue seize €100,000 worth of illegal beer in Wexford

Revenue has seized €100,000 worth of illegal beer in County Wexford.

A man has been questioned following the seizure of 25,000 litres of beer.

The consignment arrived in an accompanied trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France - yesterday afternoon.

The illegal alcohol, branded ‘San Miguel’ represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than 46,500 euro.

Both the trailer and alcohol were seized, and the driver has been questioned.

Separately, Revenue officers seized over 38,300 cigarettes following the search of a vehicle in County Louth on Tuesday.

It was part of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of An Garda Síochána.

In a follow-up operation on Wednesday (06/09/2023), a further 15,400 cigarettes were seized in Dublin.

The seized cigarettes, branded ‘Marlboro Gold’ and ‘L & M’, have a retail value of €42,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €33,200.

A man in his 30s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

Revenue Statement

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295."

