Road-users urged to exercise extra caution amid weather warning

Road-users in the south of the country are urged to exercise extra caution today as a fresh weather warning has been forecast for three counties.

A status yellow rain warning is currently in place for Cork and Kerry, and is due to be upgraded to status orange from midday.

Separately, Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow rain alert for Waterford from 12pm.

⚠️Orange Rain Warning⚠️

Cork & Kerry currently on yellow rain warning until 12:00 Wed 13/03/24 when will upgrade to an orange level until Thu 14/03/24 at 12:00



⚠️Yellow Rain Warning⚠️ for Waterford valid from Wed 12:00 13/03/24 until Thu 14/03/24 12:00



ℹ️https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/hZ3EphGjx5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 12, 2024

Met Éireann Weather Warning

The national broadcaster says persistent rain is expected in Waterford from 12pm, heavy at times, and will be accompanied by strong onshore winds and high tides.

Potential impacts:

• Localised flooding

• Wave overtopping

• Difficult travelling conditions

Across the South East region, it will be mostly overcast and damp today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate southwest winds easing through the day.

Unusually high tides may cause coastal wave over-topping.

