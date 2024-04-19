Roderic O'Gorman's home targeted by protestors on Thursday night

The home of the Minister for Integration was targeted by a group of protestors on Thursday night.

Banners were attached to the railings outside Roderic O'Gorman's home in west Dublin calling on him to "close the borders".

A video posted on social media shows a number of people standing outside.

Gardaí have confirmed they maintained a presence until the group dispersed, but say they don't comment on the security arrangements of any individual or group.

Speaking to Newstalk, Labour's justice spokesperson Aodhan O'Riordan says the targeting of politicians needs to stop.

"This sort of thing of going to individuals' houses, if it is a politician's home today it could be a teacher's tomorrow or gardaí the day after.

"It could be anyone with influence in a community or with real authority."

"Those involved in this need to step back, but those who whip this stuff up need to reflect on what they are saying and the impact it is having."

He said he had to admit that the atmosphere right now for politicians "is not great".

Solidarity with my kind and decent colleague doing his job @rodericogorman , but also with every single person seeking protection in Ireland. https://t.co/F1PXFRmQyo — Senator Pauline O'Reilly, MEP Candidate (@paulinegalway) April 18, 2024

