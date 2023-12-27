Play Button
Roscommon woman spreading festive cheer with free Christmas dinners today

Dorothy Shannon from the King House Tea Rooms in Boyle will continue to spread Christmas cheer again this year
A Roscommon woman is spreading some festive cheer today by serving up free dinners for those feeling alone this Christmas.

Dorothy Shannon from the King House Tea Rooms in Boyle will once again transform her cafe into a place where people can come and get a Christmas dinner free of charge.

This is the fifth year for Ms Shannon and her staff to give up their time to ensure that those feeling lonely or living in isolation have the opportunity to enjoy the spirit of the season.

She said she was very grateful that she could continue to open her doors for this event with the support of suppliers and donations.

The pandemic got in the way in 2020 and 2021, but Ms Shannon revived her festive dinners last year.

“I look forward to it, there’s a good atmosphere and everyone is in good form,” she told the Roscommon Herald. “Many people who attend are living alone, and they can come and enjoy a bit of music and chat.

“I suppose there is a need for it now and I can do it, that’s the main thing. There’s so much made of Christmas and for a lot of people, they’d rather it just came and went and no fuss.

“A lot of my customers would be older so it’s also about giving something back,” she explained.

On the menu on Wednesday will be a full Christmas dinner comprising a starter, main course, dessert and tea or coffee. Live music will be provided courtesy of Donie O’Connor and guests.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

