Ryanair announces new Cork routes, 30 new jobs

Ryanair has announced this year's winter schedule for Cork Airport, which will have 23 destinations, including new routes to Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Paris, Seville and Treviso.

The airline also confirmed it will operate increased frequencies to another six winter sun destinations, such as Lanzarote and Tenerife.

The company said the $100m investment will create over 30 new high-paid jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

The winter schedule will see three aircraft based in Cork, with annual traffic expected to grow to 2.3 million passengers.

Ryanair said through the airline’s continued growth and investment, Cork Airport will fully recover its pre-Covid traffic this year, two years sooner than expected.

To celebrate its new aircraft and five new routes at Cork Airport, Ryanair has launched a two-day seat sale with fares from €24.99 available only on the airline's website and app.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said their continued growth and investment at Cork Airport is a "direct result of the cost certainty provided by Cork Airport’s long-term commitment to maintain competitive airport charges".

Cork Airport's head of aviation business development, Tara Finn added the announcement is an incredible offering for those in the south of the country.

By Olivia Kelleher

