Ryanair to cancel 220 flights effecting 40,000 Bank Holiday travellers

Ryanair has announced they are to cancel 220 flights due to ongoing strikes in France.

The cancellation will effect approximately 40,000 Bank Holiday travellers this weekend.

Michael O’Leary apologised to those effected.

Making the announcement in a video on Ryanair's twitter account today, the airlines chief executive he said it was unfair.

"It is unfair that flights from the UK to Spain or from Italy to Portugal are being cancelled simply because a bunch of French air traffic control units want to go on strike."

Taking to social media the airline said that they have been notified by the French Aviation Authorities of the latest development.

Today marks 51 days of strike action and Ryanair must cancel 220 flights on Monday May 1st as a results.

He said passengers on affected routes have been contacted via email and work is ongoing to accommodate them.

“To those 40,000 passengers whose flights will be cancelled on Monday, we apologise sincerely,” Mr O’Leary has said.

Michael O'Leary: ''We've been notified by the French Aviation Authorities of the 51st day of striking, on Monday May 1st, and that we must cancel another 220 flights, impacting 40,000 passengers..this is unacceptable'' pic.twitter.com/KmAiY9wCrn — Ryanair (@Ryanair) April 29, 2023

French authorities and European Commission

The airline’s chief executive has hit out at French authorities and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen over the disruption.

In a recent statement the airline said: "President von der Leyen has shown how little she cares about EU citizens/visitors and their rights by allowing over Ryanair passengers’ flights in the first 3 months of 2023 alone to be cancelled at short notice due to French ATC strikes, disrupting travel plans, diminishing essential intra-European connectivity and damaging tourism.

"However, these passengers could easily be protected without impeding on French ATC unions’ right to strike."

It is not yet known which flights the airline intends to cancel, or what impact it will have on Irish airports.

