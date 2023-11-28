Play Button
Search under way for handcuffed man who escaped from custody

Police in Co Fermanagh have appealed to a man who escaped from custody to hand himself in.

Duane Farry (34) was arrested by police on Monday on suspicion of a number of offences.

The PSNI said he escaped from custody at around 6.50pm while “being dealt with for a medical issue” in the Enniskillen area.

“Duane Farry was arrested earlier today on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police,” Inspector Brown said.

“He is described as approximately 5ft 5in tall, of thin build, with blond hair and multiple tattoos to both arms.

“He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white T-shirt, and was handcuffed to the front.

“He was last seen in the Irvinestown Road area of Enniskillen.”

Police have appealed to the public to help find Farry.

“We are advising the public to not approach this man but to call 999 immediately if seen.

“Police would also appeal directly to Duane to hand himself in.

“I want to reassure the local community that we have deployed all necessary resources as we work to locate Mr Farry.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

