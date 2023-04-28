Those from the South East making the trip to Dublin this May Bank Holiday weekend are to expect significant travel disruption on several Irish Rail services.

Engineering works are taking place across the Irish Rail network this long weekend, resulting in the early termination of rail services on affected lines. A free bus connection service will be offered by Irish Rail in these instances.

The affected lines include Waterford to Dublin, Waterford to Limerick Junction and Rosslare to Dublin.

Below is a full list of the affected routes for this Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Waterford to Dublin Line

Due to engineering works between Hazelhatch and Sallins, the following service alterations and amendments will take place on Saturday, April 29th only.

07:20 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, second bus transfer from Newbridge to Athy, third bus transfer from Kildare to Athy, train at 08:45 from Athy to Waterford

10:15 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, a second bus transfer from Kildare to Athy, train at 11:30 from Athy to Waterford

13:15 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, train at 14:40 from Athy to Waterford

15:10 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, a second bus transfer from Newbridge to Athy, a third bus transfer from Kildare to Athy, train at 16:30 from Athy to Waterford

16:40 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, a second bus transfer from Kildare to Athy, train at 18:15 from Athy to Waterford

17:35 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, a second bus transfer from Kildare to Athy, train at 19:00 from Athy to Waterford

18:35 Heuston to Waterford will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athy, a second bus transfer from Newbridge to Athy, a third bus transfer from Kildare to Athy, train at 20:00 from Athy to Waterford

05:55 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare, third bus transfer from Athy to Newbridge

06:50 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Newbridge

07:50 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare

11:00 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare, third bus transfer from Athy to Newbridge

13:05 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare, third bus transfer from Athy to Newbridge

14:50 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare

16:05 Waterford to Heuston will operate is deferred to 16:15 and will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare

18:25 Waterford to Heuston will operate to Athy only, bus transfers direct from Athy to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athy to Kildare

Waterford to Limerick Junction

Again, due to engineering works between Hazelhatch to Sallins, the following service alterations and amendments will apply to the Waterford to Limerick Junction service on Saturday April 29th only.

07:20 Waterford to Limerick Junction is advanced to 06:35

18:40 Limerick Junction to Waterford is deferred to 19:00

Rosslare to Dublin

Engineering works will take place between Dun Laoghaire and Bray over the entire May Bank Holiday weekend. This means that there will be no train service between Dun Laoghaire and Bray on Saturday 29th April, Sunday 30th April and Monday 1st May. Rosslare services will operate between Rosslare and Bray, bus transfers will operate between Connolly/Bray and Dun Laoghaire/Bray to connect with Rosslare service.

Elsewhere, there are no DART services between Dun Laoighaire and Bray this weekend. The DART will instead run between Dun Laoighaire and Howth or Malahide.