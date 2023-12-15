Gilbert O’Sullivan to be awarded Freedom of Waterford

Sarah Slater

Legendary singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan is to be awarded the Freedom of Waterford City and County.

The 77-year-old is a world-renowned musician who shot to international fame in the 1970s, with six number one singles and 16 hits in the Top 40.

The Waterford native, is also a three-time winner of the Ivor Novello Award and is known for hits such as ‘Nothing Rhymed’, ‘Clair’, ‘Get Down’ and ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’.

Born Raymond Edward O’Sullivan, one of six siblings, music provided an outlet during a “not great childhood”. When aged seven, his family relocated to a Swindon council house in search of a better life.

While in Waterford his mother, May, ran a sweet shop in Waterford, and his father was a butcher with Clover Meats.

In 1972, O’Sullivan’s record sales surpassed ten million worldwide, and he was named as the number one male singer of the year.

O’Sullivan who lives in Jersey with his Norwegian wife of 43 years, Aase said for him “success was always writing a good song.”

The conferring of Freedom of the City and County was unanimously adopted by councillors at the December meeting of the local authority.

O’Sullivan has accepted the honour, and the ceremony will take place early next year.