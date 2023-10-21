Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Sir Bobby Charlton has died aged 86, his family have announced.

The former Manchester United and England player was a monumental figure in England's 1966 World Cup victory.

In 1976, Charlton played three games with Waterford United, scoring one goal during his time at the South East club.

A statement from his family says the former footballer "passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning", surrounded by his family.

The statement thanked those who contributed to his care and requested privacy at this time.

