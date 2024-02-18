Six-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in Westmeath collision

A six-year-old girl has died from the injuries she suffered in a collision in Westmeath earlier this month.

The single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred shortly before 4 pm on Thursday, February 8th on the M6 eastbound.

The girl was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries, and died in Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street on Saturday.

Two other occupants in the car at the time, a man in his 40s and a nine-year-old boy, escaped serious injuries.

Gardaí in Mullingar are renewing their appeal for witnesses. Those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the M6 between Junction 3 and Junction 4 at the time of the collision are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

By Michael Bolton

