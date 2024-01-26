South East homeless figures revealed

The South East accounts for 3% of Ireland's homeless people, according to figures released by the Department of Housing.

There were 267 people living in emergency accommodation across the region in December of last year.

95 of those people were female.

Waterford had the highest rate of homelessness across the South East, with 89 people living in emergency accommodation.

It's followed by Wexford with 55, Kilkenny with 45, while there were 39 homeless people in both Carlow and Tipperary.

Those aged between 25 and 44 years old accounted for the highest proportion of homeless people.

153 people in that age demographic were living in emergency accommodation.

Those aged over 65 were the least affected with six people from that age group considered homeless.

In terms of ethnicity, Irish people saw the highest level of homelessness.

213 Irish people were without a home in December.

Those from Europe or the UK accounted for 53 people, while there were 21 people from outside of Europe without a home.

National homelessness figures

Across Ireland, there were 13,318 people registered as homeless over Christmas.

This was a decrease of 1.2% from the previous year.

Between October and December of last year, 744 adults left emergency accommodation.

This was down to a tenancy being created for them.

A total of 1,490 people were prevented from becoming homeless. Almost half of these were because of local authority homes becoming available.

