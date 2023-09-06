Speed limits to be reduced under plans to tackle increase in road deaths

Speed limits will be reduced under plans being developed by the Government following a significant rise in road deaths so far this year, Minister of State with responsibility for road safety Jack Chambers has indicated.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, he described the increase in deaths on the State's roads as "shocking", noting 128 people have been killed in road traffic collisions so far this year.

"The tragedies have shocked the nation. As minister, I want to bring a comprehensive response. The immediate response is around enforcement with An Garda Síochána, and also scaling up the communications campaigns with the Road Safety Authority.

"But I think parallel to that it is important to bring legislative and policy change and bring reform which I think will have a lasting impact.

"That is why we have had a speed limit review which has been undertaken for the last couple of years. It will bring radical changes to end the inconsistency and fragmentation of speed limits across our road network," Mr Chambers said.

He explained that rural and local roads make up 85 per cent of the national road network and account for 75 per cent of fatalities.

He added that feedback suggests the speed limits on such roads are "inappropriate", with the proposal being to reduce the speed limits on these roads from 80km/hr to 60km/hr.

"In urban areas, in residential built-up areas, it is about changing the default limit there from 60km/hr to 30km/hr, but also in parallel, keeping the arterial and radial routes in urban areas at 50km/hr," he said.

And finally, for national secondary roads, the proposal is to change 100km/hr zones to 80km/hr, while motorways (120km/hr), national primary roads (100km/hr) and regional roads (80km/hr) will remain unchanged.

Discretion

"Within that, though there will be discretion, with good design and safety standards that speed limits can be revised upwards by local authorities in terms of local, rural and national secondary roads," Mr Chambers said.

"I think bringing a safer baseline will improve road safety. It is a devolved function then of local authorities to implement that as appropriate within their local area."

The junior minister said it is about taking an "evidence-based approach", adding that the changes, particularly in rural areas, will be an "appropriate safety measure".

"It is about bringing consistency, balance and safety in terms of our overall speed limits and I think the broad review brings a more comprehensive approach."

He added that he is also working with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on strengthening enforcement of the existing framework.

"I met Minister McEntee yesterday and we both agreed on the need to strengthen enforcement," Mr Chambers said.

"€1.2 million has been allocated to have a 20 per cent increase in the GoSafe hours – 1,500 extra hours in place to improve the level of enforcement and to provide that deterrent effect.

"People are correct in saying that strengthened enforcement has a real core role in terms of the immediate response. We need to strengthen visibility. That is a key role. We are all on the same page about strengthening enforcement across our road network," he added.

Welcome

Responding to the plans, AA Ireland's head of communications Blake Boland said he welcomes the proposal to reduce speed limits.

Mr Boland told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland: "When we look at the number of road deaths we have had and in the wake of what has been happening over the last few weeks and months, it is very difficult to argue with anything that is going to help us reduce fatalities on the roads.

"We have a couple of little concerns about how this is going to be implemented, but we have to stand together and do whatever we can, and if that is reducing speed limits in some scenarios, it is very difficult to argue with that."

He stressed that the legislative changes and those brought through by local authorities must be focused on reducing road fatalities, adding: "It will be great to have speed limits, but enforcement is key. We do need that enforcement, and it is crucial that we keep pressure on the Government and the relevant bodies so we get those resources."

By Olivia Kelleher

