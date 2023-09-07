Status yellow temperature warning issued for Ireland

A status yellow temperature warning comes into effect at 8 o'clock this morning.

It will expire on Saturday morning with highs in excess of 27 degrees expected.

Met Eireann is warning of uncomfortable sleeping conditions and heat stress.

Met Éireann Weather Warning

"Very warm and humid weather on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement

"Daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts.

"Night time temperatures not falling below 15 degrees."

Potential impacts:

• Heat stress

• Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

• Risk of water related incidents

Advertisement

The warning is v from 08:00 Thursday 07/09/2023 to 08:00 Saturday 09/09/2023.

Sun Smart

It's important to set the right example for your children, when it comes to sun safety.

That's the message from the HSE's National Cancer Control Programme, as part of their "Be Sun Smart" campaign.

It states if child is badly sunburned more than 3 times before the age of 20, they more than double their risk of skin cancer.

Advertisement

Dermatology nurse Selene Daly is urging parents to lead the way when it comes to being sun-smart.

"Remember that your children mimic what you do

"So dont sun burn your skin, don't sit out if you are burnt and practice sun smart behaviour yourself.

"It's very important that everybody is sun smart."

For more information, visit HSE.ie.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.