New speed cameras to be located in three South East counties

Aoife Kearns
Gardaí have announced nine new locations for speed cameras - which includes three areas in the South East.

They are the N25, between Glenmore and Luffany on the Kilkenny/Waterford border, the N80, between Barristown and Levitstown in Carlow and the R772, Arklow Road, north of Gorey in Wexford.

The static cameras are to be operational from the end of the year, and will cost just under 2 point 5 million euro.

Other cameras will also be located in Galway,  Donegal, Mayo, Cork and Limerick.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

