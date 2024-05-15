Vandals target political party in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating vandalism in the city after a death threat targeting a political party was sprayed on a wall.

The writing on the wall, located near the Grange Manor Estate, read 'Kill the Shiners' alongside an image of a 'gun sight'.

The local Sinn Féin party has reported it to Gardai and it's understood CCTV in the area is being checked as part of a Garda investigation.

It comes as a new survey of Oireachtas members has found 89% of politicians say they've felt anxious or afraid in the face of harassment or abuse.

The UCD survey of TDs, Senators and political staff working in the Oireachtas also found 94% had experienced some form of threat or violence.

52% reported experiencing abusive language, 38% had suffered prejudicial slurs, 35% said their physical appearance had been commented on, and 34% said false information about them had been published.

Additional reporting Damien Tiernan

