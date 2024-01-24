Play Button
Storm Jocelyn: ESB working to restore power to 30,000 homes after more damaging gusts

Crews from ESB Networks replace fallen electricity pylons in a field near Galway airport after they were damaged during the recent storms. Photo: PA
Almost 30,000 homes and businesses were without power on Wednesday morning due to the combined effects of Storms Jocelyn and Isha.

The entire island of Ireland was under strong wind warnings throughout Tuesday, with counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway elevated to orange status, the second most severe level.

In the north and west, thousands of people had been without power since Storm Isha felled power lines on Sunday and many remained without power as Storm Jocelyn closed in with yet more ferocious power on Tuesday.

ESB Networks said its repair crews worked late into the night, and will mobilise again at first light on Wednesday to reconnect homes.

Uisce Éireann also reported a number of water outages across the country.

Flight Disruption

Dublin Airport advised passengers to contact their airline directly for updates regarding flights due to leave or arrive on Wednesday morning. Tuesday saw eight flights cancelled and others diverted elsewhere before returning. A small number of flights were diverted from Cork to Shannon.

Wednesday is set to be a quieter day, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells as wind speeds decrease.

Thursday will be dull and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, while the outlook for Friday and the weekend is mixed, with driest conditions away from the west and northwest.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

