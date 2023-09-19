Student from Ireland dies in Washington following Kayaking tragedy

A student from Dublin has died during a kayaking trip in the United States.

Ella Mills, who was studying at Columbia University in New York, died in the incident in Washington DC on Sunday afternoon.

The third-year Trinity College student had arrived in the US earlier this month.

In a statement, Columbia University said she is survived by her parents, brother, and sister.

The university Dean and Professor, Lisa Rosen-Metsch said: " I am heartbroken to inform you of the loss of a member of our Columbia GS community, Ella Mills, who died in a kayaking accident on the Potomac River near Washington D.C. while on a trip with the Columbia University Whitewater Kayaking Club.

"Originally from Dublin, Ella was just beginning her journey at Columbia University as a third-year student in our Dual BA Program with Trinity College Dublin.

"She arrived in New York earlier this month to begin her studies at Columbia, having completed her English Studies coursework in Dublin.

"Ella had a love for learning, was intellectually curious, and passionate about literature—eager to soak in new ways of looking at literature and viewing the world as a literary scholar.

"She was an active member of the Trinity College Dublin community as part of the Trinity College Dublin drama society, the DU Players, the Trinity College Dublin Tennis Club, and the Philosophical Society, among many others. She is survived by her loving parents, brother, and sister.

"Our thoughts and compassion are with them at this very difficult time."

A vigil was held yesterday evening at Columbia University.

Representatives also said it will be providing counselling services to support students following the tragedy.

