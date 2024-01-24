Study finds 95% of people plan to use new deposit return scheme

Re-turn, Ireland's Deposit Return Scheme goes live on February 1st, 2024.

From this date onwards, when consumers purchase a drink in a plastic bottle or aluminium can that features the Re-turn logo, they will pay a fully refundable deposit in addition to the price of the drink.

New Amárach research has revealed that 82 per cent of consumers support the introduction of the deposit return scheme and 95 per cent of consumers plan to engage with the circular economy initiative.

Ninety-four per cent of those surveyed consider the impact their recycling behaviour will have on future generations at some level and 82 per cent state that the deposit placed on drink containers will incentivise them to return empty drinks containers to participating retailers nationwide.

Over three-quarters of consumers (76 per cent) believe as individuals they can make a difference to the environment by recycling drinks containers, and they mainly believe they can do this by recycling and reusing more.

Ciaran Foley, chief executive of Re-turn, said, “The positive feedback on the introduction of deposit return has been really encouraging. We appreciate that this is a big behavioural change and are delighted to see that we have such support. It is also very interesting to note how many of those surveyed are concerned about the impact of their recycling behaviour on future generations. We have no doubt that Ireland will embrace this change and support our efforts to achieve EU recycling targets and reduce litter and waste.”

Why is Ireland launching a Deposit Return Scheme?

The Deposit Return Scheme is a practical circular economy initiative that aims to create a closed-loop recycling system guaranteeing the material is returned and recycled. The EU has set Ireland a target to separate and collect 77 per cent of plastic beverage bottles by 2025. This target will rise to 90 per cent in 2029. We currently recycle approximately 60 per cent of drinks containers and a Deposit Return scheme is a proven method of increasing recycling rates, with great success in several other European countries.

Will the Deposit Return Scheme change our recycling and buying habits?

Almost two-thirds of the population (65 per cent) are concerned that too many drinks containers are used in Ireland, and nearly three in four adults and 73 per cent of those surveyed believe that placing a monetary value on drinks containers will incentivise consumers to move away from a throwaway culture to one that returns valuable materials.

When asked for their main reason for why the introduction of the DRS is a good idea, almost half of consumers (48 per cent) believe the Deposit Return Scheme will encourage or incentivise recycling while a third (33 per cent) believe it will reduce waste or litter.

Thirty-eight per cent of the population believe that the introduction of a deposit on drinks containers will impact their purchasing of plastic bottles and aluminium cans going forward.

How are consumers planning to engage with the Deposit Return Scheme?

Over nine in 10 (91 per cent) consumers typically buy groceries in supermarkets, with 81 per cent travelling by car to do their shopping.

When asked how they plan to return the empty undamaged drinks containers, 41 per cent of consumers state they plan to return drinks containers to retailers via bulk return at intervals (41 per cent). Thirty-nine state they plan to return them whenever they do their shopping. 11 per cent will return drinks containers at random.

Nearly three-quarters (70 per cent) of consumers state that they would prefer to return drinks containers to retailers via a Reverse Vending Machine.

When asked how consumers will typically use their redeemed deposits, just under half (49 per cent) of the population state that they will use it against store purchases. Forty per cent said their preference will be for a full cash refund.

About the Scheme

From February 1st onwards, drinks in plastic bottles and cans with the Re-turn logo will start to appear in shops and supermarkets nationwide. From this date, when consumers purchase these drinks containers featuring the Re-turn logo, they will pay a fully refundable deposit in addition to the price of the product.

A deposit of 15 cents will apply to drinks containers from 150ml to 500mls and a deposit of 25 cents for containers over 500ml to 3 litres.

Consumers can return their empty undamaged plastic bottles and cans featuring the Re-turn logo to participating shops and supermarkets nationwide and receive a full deposit refund.

Consumers can find their nearest deposit return point by viewing the deposit return point map on the Re-turn website.

Re-turn has created an FAQ page on the website for any questions which consumers may have, and they are strongly encouraged to reach out to [email protected] if they have any further queries.

