Swimming sheepdog saves ewes stranded by flood

In an incident that occurred during storm Babet, a devoted swimming sheepdog named Patsy came to the rescue of three endangered ewes.

According to the BBC, owner Llyr Jones, a 44-year-old sheep farmer from Ruthin, Denbighshire, noticed that the sheep were in danger due to rising floodwaters. In a selfless act of bravery, he instructed Patsy to guide the sheep to safety.

Advertisement

Heartwarming footage captured by Jones and shared on social media depicted the farmer calling out and using whistles to direct Patsy as she skillfully herded the sheep along the field's edge. Eventually, they found a shallower area to safely cross the water.

Jones cheered Patsy, thanking her for her heroic efforts, as she successfully led the trio to dry land, away from the encroaching floodwaters. Patsy then happily returned to her owner for a well-deserved pat on the head.

Advertisement

Awwwww her little tail at the end 🤗 She's so proud of herself 😇 — Karen williams (@Kazwill1977) October 21, 2023

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.