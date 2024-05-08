Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Taoiseach hails Bambie Thug: ‘It’s time to bring Eurovision back to Ireland’

Taoiseach hails Bambie Thug: ‘It’s time to bring Eurovision back to Ireland’
Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue during the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, © Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Taoiseach Simon Harris has hailed Bambie Thug and said it is “time to bring the Eurovision back to Ireland”.

The Cork-born performer, 31, became the first Irish act to qualify for the grand final since 2018.

Their dramatic performance of their alternative song Doomsday Blue at the semi-finals on Tuesday won one of the coveted places in the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Harris expressed his delight in a post on the social media platform X.

“Congratulations to Bambie Thug, who has qualified for the Eurovision final tonight,” he wrote.

“Bambie will become the first Irish act in the Eurovision finals since 2018. It is time to bring the Eurovision back to Ireland and Bambie is the act to do it!”

Advertisement

Earlier, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who represents a Cork constituency, voiced his pride.

He posted on X: “Great to see such a unique & talented performer fly the flag for Ireland & Cork in this year’s competition.”

Cork College of FET described their past student as “pure talent”.

They posted: “Congratulations to our past student Bambi Thug on an explosive and extraordinarily powerful performance tonight at the Eurovision. Pure talent.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí issue appeal for information around electric motorbike in murder probe

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Hummels on target as Dortmund knock PSG out to reach Champions League final

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Bambi Thug brings Ireland to Eurovision 2024 final

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement