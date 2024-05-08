Taoiseach hails Bambie Thug: ‘It’s time to bring Eurovision back to Ireland’

Taoiseach Simon Harris has hailed Bambie Thug and said it is “time to bring the Eurovision back to Ireland”.

The Cork-born performer, 31, became the first Irish act to qualify for the grand final since 2018.

Their dramatic performance of their alternative song Doomsday Blue at the semi-finals on Tuesday won one of the coveted places in the final.

Congratulations to Bambie Thug, who has qualified for the Eurovision final tonight. Bambie will become the first Irish act in the Eurovision finals since 2018. It is time to bring the Eurovision back to Ireland and Bambie is the act to do it! — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 7, 2024

Mr Harris expressed his delight in a post on the social media platform X.

Earlier, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who represents a Cork constituency, voiced his pride.

He posted on X: “Great to see such a unique & talented performer fly the flag for Ireland & Cork in this year’s competition.”

Congratulations to our past student Bambi Thug on an explosive and extraordinarily powerful performance tonight at the Eurovision. Pure talent. https://t.co/jApX7XbHFG — Cork College of FET - Tramore Road Campus (@tramorecampus) May 7, 2024

Cork College of FET described their past student as “pure talent”.

By Rebecca Black, PA

