TD calls for rural Independents to form new political party

A Roscommon - Galway TD has called on rural Independents to join together and create their own political party.

Michael Fitzmaurice has accused the Government parties of not properly representing voters outside of towns and cities.

He also warned rural Ireland is not just farmers, but all kinds of different people in lots of individual communities.

Mr Fitzmaurice claims Green Party policies are causing "chaos" and confusion.

He told Newstalk: "Rural Ireland is a great place to live in my view, but the uncertainty that is there at the moment is causing chaos... and I believe that it needs the representation to basically drive it forward, give it the certainty.

"I'm not against policies that will do good for the environment, let nobody think that I am against that. But what you also have to do is put people first."

Speaking on national radio, Mr Fitzmaurice said he thinks 15 to 20 constituencies “would be very rural” and there would be a “strong possibility” of a rural party pucking up seats.

“If they did, they would be in a position if the ball bounced the right way to be putting a programme for Government together."

Mr Fiztmaurice said a policy document would first have to be prepared before building on his proposal.

He said he would not necessarily be the leader of the new party, and that he would not run for election again if it does not come to pass.

“I’m not saying I’m the right person. I never said I was the right person for it. This is about people coming together. I never said that I was the right or the wrong person ... I am talking now about policies on rural Ireland.

“If we do not have a rural party that will be working together with policies and documents and be able to fight an election that will have an input in power, I will not put my name on the ballot."

Author: James Cox

