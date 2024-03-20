Teen (17) who stole car and drove it wrong way pleads guilty

A 17-year-old boy who stole a car and drove it the wrong way in Dublin's Port Tunnel has pleaded guilty to endangerment of life.It happened in May of last year.

Court heard a 2017-registered car was stolen at Bolton Street in north Dublin on May 13th, 2023.

Gardaí followed the teenager who was 16 at the time for 30 minutes around Dublin's north side.

He hit several vehicles but nobody was injured.

Advertisement

Gardaí said the car wasn't followed when it drove the wrong way through the Port Tunnel but was located later.

The now-17-year-old can't e identified because of his age but pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, motor theft, being unlicensed and uninsured, and endangering life at a hearing at Dublin Children's Court.

He was remanded on bail for a hearing in April when a pre-sentence probation report is due to be presented to the court.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.