Teenager fighting for his life following stabbing

Teenager fighting for his life following stabbing
Emergency Services Stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
A teenager is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Dublin on Thursday evening.

A man has been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident and a garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí said they were alerted to a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue in Swords at about 7pm.

A man (19) was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital for treatment. His condition has been described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said a man in his early 20s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Swords Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to contact 01-666 4700.

