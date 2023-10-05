The Exorcist banned in Ireland

With spooky season in full swing, scary movies are on the cards. But did you know that the Exorcist was banned in Ireland for almost 22 years?

The director of the newest installment of the Exorcist has recently realised that the original was banned for decades. In an interview with Joe.ie, the director said that the movie was so frightening, it made people go to mass on Sunday.

The Exorcist was released in December 1973. It would be the ninth best selling movie of all time if prices were adjusted to current ticket prices, due to inflation.

The film was also nominated for 11 Academy Awards. It was the first horror movie to ever be nominated from Best Picture. And won two of these Awards - Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound.

However, the original was only shown a handful of times in Ireland, before being removed and edited. This removed many of the more explicit scenes, for which the movie found its successes.

It was then banned outright, and was not available for purchase on VHS until 1998, 22 years later!

The director, William Friedkin, was not made aware if the edited version, and has stated that he would have rathered it not be released at all, rather than the release be edited.