'This is just a pure tragedy': Families in mourning as infant boy killed in Clare

A number of extended Co Clare families have been plunged into sadness by “a one second” tragic accident that has claimed the life of an 18-month-old baby boy, the Parish Priest of Ennis, Fr Tom Ryan, has said.

Speaking from the Ballaghboy halting site on the Quin Rd in Ennis on Wednesday evening after meeting and saying prayers with the infant boy’s bereft parents and wider family, Fr Ryan said that the boy was due to celebrate his 2nd birthday in October.

He said: “This is just a pure tragedy to beset a family - a tragedy of the worst kind.”

Gardaí on Wednesday evening were still present at the scene as part of the investigation into the circumstances of the fatal road traffic accident that includes an examination of the scene and a car by forensic collision investigators.

The fatal accident occurred shortly before 12:30pm on Wednesday afternoon and the infant was transferred from the scene to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) but was pronounced dead at UHL as a result of his injuries.

Fr Ryan christened the deceased along with his siblings and also married the children’s parents.

He said: “I visited the family this evening, and we gathered for a little prayer service on the grounds of the site.

"Praying for each one of them that they would have the strength they need at this time to be able to cope with the devastating news bestowed on them today on the death of this little child in the tragic accident.”

Fr Ryan said: “The sympathy and the prayers of the community are with them.”

Fr Ryan said that the visit to the site to be with the family was “a necessary one” to make.

He said: “It is not just a family but families as they are all extended families who are plunged into sadness and tragedy by one second.”

He said: "They need support and as a parish priest I was offering them that support and I would have known the family for many years. "

He said: "I was privileged to marry the parents a numbers of years ago. They are just devastated and trying to come to terms with this news.”

Fr Ryan said that the boy has two sisters and their mother is expecting another child next month.

Gardaí confirmed that a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.

Gordon Deegan

