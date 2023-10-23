Play Button
Thousands register in the South East for Gaisce President's Award

PIC: MAXWELLS
Rachael Dunphy
Wednesday, October 25th marks Lá Gaisce - a day to celebrate the achievements of young people across Ireland.

Each year, roughly 25,000 young people aged 14-25 take part in Gaisce - The President's Award.

The award is given in recognition of personal development, and is a challenge set by President Michael D. Higgins for young people to 'dream big and fulfil their potential.'

To achieve the award, young people need to complete at least one hour a week in each of the three challenges; Personal Skill, Community Involvement and Physical Recreation.

Speaking in advance of Lá Gaisce, Avril Ryan CEO, said;

A Gaisce Award is far more than a medal or certificate, it represents the personal growth of a young person and their commitment to the development of vital social and emotional competencies, from confidence and self-management to resilience and empathy - each Award representing an individual story for a young person to share and reflect on."

We want everyone to join us in celebrating their Gaisce achievements and journeys with us on October 25th and join in the fun! 

In the South East, over two thousand young people have signed up to complete this year's award.

Since the award was founded in 1985, over a quarter of a million young people have completed the award across the bronze, silver and gold categories.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

