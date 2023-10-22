Three arrests made in probe into report of shots fired at funeral

Three men have been arrested as police investigate a report that shots were fired at a funeral in Derry.

Police made the three arrests following searches in the city.

Footage circulating online appears to show three masked men firing shots into the air over a coffin.

The three men, aged 23, 53, and 56 years, were arrested under the Terrorism Act on Saturday.

They have since been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

Two vehicles were also seized, along with a number of other items, including a wooden baton, clothing, and mobile phones.

A police spokesperson said the investigation continues.

By Rebecca Black, PA

