Three gardaí shot with pellet gun while trying to execute court orders

A man has been arrested after three gardaí were injured after being shot by what is believed to have been a pellet gun in Longford on Tuesday.

Gardaí in Longford attended a residence in Edgeworthstown on Tuesday morning to execute a number of court orders.

Shortly after gardaí gained access to the property, a man in his 30s present in the house discharged what is believed to be a pellet gun, on a number of occasions at the unarmed uniform gardaí.

The man then escapred from the property, and search of the area was immediately conducted by gardaí, supported by the Garda Air Support Unit.

Following enquiries and follow up searches, the man was subsequently located and arrested for alleged offences contrary to Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit.

He is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Longford area under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Three gardaí received a number of minor injuries, which were of small wounds that did not require immediate medical treatment.

All members have been provided with welfare supports and will continue to be supported by colleagues and local management.

By Michael Bolton

