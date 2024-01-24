Play Button
Tipp Granny prepares for sky-dive to raise money for Gaza Aid

Photo: Skydiver
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
A granny from Tipperary is planning a 10-thousand-foot skydive in aid of the victims of war in Palestine.

75-year-old Mary McDonnell from Nenagh will do the jump with her son Michael on February 11th.

She says she finds it "very difficult to ignore the utter devastation that is taking place in Gaza."

The Go-Fund-Me page reads both mother and son are longstanding supporters of the plight of the Palestinian people and are founding members of Nenagh Friends of Palestine.

The money raised will go to two charities working on the ground in the territory, Medical Aid for Palestinians, and Palestinian Children's Relief.

Reporting from Seán O'Regan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

