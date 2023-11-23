Tipperary author's acclaimed work nominated for Irish Book of the Year award

The competition for An Post's overall Irish Book of the Year award for 2023 has been whittled down to just six.

The nominees for the overall prize were winners in their respective categories, the results of which were announced earlier this week.

Eimear Ryan from Tipperary is nominated for her book 'The Glass Ceiling'.

The six books in the running are:

Strange Sally Diamond (Liz Nugent),

The Bee Sting (Paul Murray), Poor (Katriona O'Sullivan),

A Thread of Violence (Mark O'Donnell),

I Am the Wind: Irish Poems for Children Everywhere (Edited by Lucinda Jacob and Sarah Webb, illustrated by Ashwin Chacko),

The Grass Ceiling (Eimear Ryan)

The nominees for Book of the Year were chosen having secured the highest number of votes in the shortlist process across all categories.

The winner will be chosen by a judging panel which includes Sunday Independent literary editor Madeleine Keane, award-winning author Sinead Moriarty, and RTÉ Gold broadcaster Rick O'Shea.

The panel's decision will be revealed in a one-hour television special hosted by Oliver Callan on RTÉ One on Wednesday, December 6th from 10.35pm.

