Tipperary pedestrian killed following road traffic collision

A pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary

The incident happened last night (Sunday July 16th) at approximately 11.25p.m.



Gardaí have confirmed that the collision involved a car and a pedestrian, and it occurred at Burgess West, Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary.

The man in his 40s was fatally injured in the collision.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The male driver, aged 26 years was uninjured.



The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.



Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

