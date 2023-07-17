Play Button
Play Button
News

Tipperary pedestrian killed following road traffic collision

Tipperary pedestrian killed following road traffic collision
A Garda 'Road closed' sign and tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary

The incident happened last night (Sunday July 16th) at approximately 11.25p.m.Gardaí have confirmed that the collision involved a car and a pedestrian, and it occurred at Burgess West, Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary.

The man in his 40s was fatally injured in the collision.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

Advertisement

The male driver, aged 26 years was uninjured.The road remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Investigation launched as two competitors killed in Sligo Rally crash

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Johnny Sexton gets three-match ban but cleared to play World Cup

 By Beat News
News 3

Met Eireann issues weather warning for the South East

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement