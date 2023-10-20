Tipperary woman diagnosed with a brain tumour speak on life-changing diagnosis

Mary Linehan, a woman from Cahir in Tipperary has appealed to people not to Google, but to seek out the best medical advice if they fear they unwell.

The retired medical scientist was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021 and has been using her voice to spread awareness of the ailment.

Speaking ahead of the International Brain Tumour Awareness Week starting on October 28, Mary revealed how she fell while on a hike and that led her to seek medical attention.

According to Tipperary Live, Mary is a widower with three adult children and had to give up her job when illness struck. Her diagnosis has been life-changing.

Mary was diagnosed with a grade 3 astrocytoma in September 2021.

She says: At the time, I had not been feeling myself. I was tired a lot of the time and more forgetful than usual, and had had a fall on a hike. I was just after a bout of COVID-19, so I put it all down to post-Covid brain fog.

“I went to the GP, who thankfully sent me for an MRI. They contacted me with the results that afternoon. They had found a 6cm right-frontal lobe tumour. I was told to go to Cork University Hospital at once, as there was some swelling in the brain.

“I was admitted on a Tuesday, had a craniotomy on the Friday and discharged the following Tuesday. The surgeon told me that it was actually 6.5cm in size, and while they removed as much as they could, I was told that it would probably come back. The only good news was that from the markers, it appeared to be a slow-growing tumour, and should be receptive to treatment.

“My treatment consisted of high-dose radiation with chemotherapy for five weeks, followed by a higher dose of chemotherapy for 12 months. I started radiation in November and finished Christmas week. I then started the high-dose chemotherapy and, thankfully, my last two MRIs have shown no change in the area of concern.”

For Mary, the diagnosis has been life-changing: “The tumour has had a huge impact on my life. I have retired from work. I had to put my affairs in order as I am a widow. My attitude to life has changed as well.

"Looking back, I realise that I have had a very stressful life. I now work consciously to minimise and manage stress. I meditate, attend yoga, walk regularly, try to socialise with friends as much as I can, and am always available for holidays.

“Surviving this far is a big achievement for me. I feel happy to be so well for so long. I am grateful to my family and friends for looking after me. I am proud of my hard work throughout the years, and it is nice now to reap the benefits.

“I am hopeful to live for the next ten years and prove the statistics wrong. I hope that I will be able to live a full, active life, without losing any of my capabilities.”

When it comes to a brain tumour diagnosis, Mary has the following advice:

“Don’t Google! Instead, don’t be afraid to ask many questions of the medical professionals, no matter how small. Indeed, the clinical nurse specialist for oncology is invaluable for help with practical advice. Take up mindfulness practices and yoga to manage your anxiety.

"Accept all the help that people are willing to give you. I recommend cancer support groups and, in particular, Brain Tumour Ireland, for support during treatment.”

