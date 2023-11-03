TMFINR: 'Crazy plane lady' finally reveals what caused American Airlines flight meltdown

Tiffany Gomas the viral lady behind the meltdown onboard an American Airlines flight back in July has finally revealed what caused her now infamous reaction.

The 38-year-old has now been referred to as 'Crazy plane lady' and her viral meltdown has turned her into her overnight celebrity.

The Dallas marketing executive explained the background to the incident on the Pardon My Take podcast on Friday, November 11.

Gomas was videoed screaming 'motherf***er back there is not real' with her meltdown now being abbreviated to TMFINR.

She explained that she engaged in a war of words and it led to a 'little bit of an altercation' and that 'it spiraled out of control.'

"It was not my best moment … it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying. How horribly mortifying," she added.

Explaining why she hadn't spokenb about the issue, she said: "The reason I probably haven't come out yet is that it's so cringe."

When asked why she uttered the now-infamous word, she said: "I literally did not see anything … It was an expression of speech."

She also suggested the argument was about her sitting position: "They're making me look bat s—t … and given, I did, I did look absolutely crazy but, no — I was in my feels, needed to get that off that, I was highly distressed. Not a good look."

She said she had given up her aisle seat because 'as you heard me saying, I'm only 5-2, in my little bratty-ass voice.'

"There was really bad energy and I don't want to get into all the details in all of that … as you know, it's ongoing," she added.

The viral sensation said she felt unable to leave her home for four weeks after the incident hit social media.

The July 2 viral incident happened on Flight 1009 from Fort Worth to Orlando, Florida.

According to the Daily Mail, The marketing executive was deemed a 'rising star' in 2017, when she served as Vice President of Client Services at Elevate Brand Marketing.

She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and lives in a $2 million home in Lakewood neighborhood, according to public records.

Gomes is the founder of a marketing firm in Dallas, Uppercut Marketing.

