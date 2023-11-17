Play Button
News

Total of 27 Irish citizens on the list to leave Gaza on Friday

This picture taken on August 27, 2023 shows a view of the entrance of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. When the Palestinian government inaugurated its first airport with US president Bill Clinton in attendance, it was a symbol of the hopes for independence and peace created by the 1993 Oslo accords. But three decades later, the airport in Gaza lies in tatters, along with Palestinian hopes for an independent state. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
The names of 27 Irish citizens and their dependents are on Friday's list of those allowed to leave Gaza.

The list includes the children of Khalid el Estal - Sara and Ali - whose mother Ashwak was killed by an Israeli strike in the bombarded enclave.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the list says that the children will be accompanied by a non-Irish Palestinian guardian as they travel.

The move comes just a few days after Irish citizens began to leave Gaza via the Rafah Crossing into Egypt.

A statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs said: "Twenty-six Irish citizens and dependants were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt on Wednesday and Thursday and are receiving support from the Irish Embassy in Cairo.

"Embassy staff are at the border today again. A number of Irish citizens and their families are in the process of crossing. We hope to be able to confirm more details later in the day."

Several people including Ibrahim Alagha and his family were brought by bus to Cairo and many are due to return to Ireland in the coming days.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin on Thursday met with members of the Israeli government and told them that their bombardment of Gaza would only serve to recruit more members for groups like Hamas.

The Tánaiste also paid a visit to the Palestinian Territories in the West Bank.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

