Twitter faces global outage as thousands of users hit with multiple issues

A large number of Twitter users have faced difficulties while using the social media platform throughout the day (Saturday, July 1st), as the popular platform faces a global outage.

According to reports, thousands of users are encountering a variety of issues such as difficulty in accessing tweets, timelines going missing, and followers disappearing.

It is uncertain what has caused these problems or how long they will persist.

Twitter has not yet provided comment on the matter.

Has anyone seen this before on Twitter? “Rate limit exceeded” pic.twitter.com/F57K38alrV — Matt Williams (@Ma11Williams) July 1, 2023

Some users have reported receiving the 'rate-limit exceeded' message, which typically displays non-stop, personalized content.

Despite the ongoing problems, some users are still able to access Twitter, with #TwitterDown and #RateLimitExceeded being the top two trending hashtags.

For those of you who do not use the platform, it enables users to share real-time information, engage in discussions, and network with others.

It provides a space for individuals, businesses, organizations, and public figures to express their thoughts, and participate in conversations on a wide range of topics.

Twitter has become an essential tool for connecting with audiences and this latest issue has been met with widespread concern.

More to follow.

