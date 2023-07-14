Play Button
Two arrested after 163kg of cocaine seized in Wexford

A police gardai sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Two men have been arrested in Wexford following the seizure of cocaine at Rosslare Europort Harbour.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, respectively, were arrested at approximately 1:30 pm on Thursday, July 13th after an estimated €11.4 million of cocaine was seized by Revenue Customs Officers at the port.

Revenue Customs Officers searched a horsebox, which had disembarked a ferry. During the search, suspected cocaine was discovered, estimated to weigh 163kg

Both men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Wexford District.

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing, with more to follow.

