Two arrested as over €100,000 of heroin, crack cocaine and alprazolam seized

Two men have been arrested following a major drugs seizure in Limerick City totalling over €100,000.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, conducted searches at two premises in the King's Island area of the city on Thursday.

During the course of the searches, suspected heroin worth €82,000, crack cocaine worth €20,000 and alprazolam worth €3,000 were seized.

Two men, aged in the 20s and 40s respectively, were arrested in relation to the seizure and have been detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in the city.

Advertisement

The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

By Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.