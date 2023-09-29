Two men to appear in court over multi-million euro drugs seizure

Two men are expected in court later, in connection with the multi-million euro drug seizure off the coast of Cork.

€157 million worth of cocaine was recovered from a cargo ship this week, in what was the largest haul in the history of the state.

Two men are due in court on Friday over the incident.

A total of 2,253 kg of cocaine was found on the Panamanian-registered vessel in a major joint agency operation off the southeast coast of Ireland on Tuesday.

Members of the highly trained Army Ranger Wing descended by fast rope from a helicopter onto the MV Matthew as it tried to sail out of Irish waters and evade capture.

The elite unit boarded the ship after the Irish Naval Service’s patrol vessel, the LE William Butler Yeats, fired warning shots in its direction after it failed to obey orders.

The vessel had been under surveillance since Friday when a multiagency operation responded to the intelligence of a major international drug smuggling operation.

Assistant Commissioner with An Garda Síochána Justin Kelly said: “I think it’s really important to note, this is the largest drug seizure in the history of the state.

“This is a hugely significant operation, and it shows our unrelenting determination to disrupt and dismantle networks which are determined to bring drugs into our country.

“These groups are transnational groups. They are working all across the world and, because of that, we need to work with our international partners.”

He added: “This is a huge hit for the people involved in this.”

On Thursday, Gardaí made four further arrests in connection with the haul bringing the overall total to seven men.

By Kenneth Fox

