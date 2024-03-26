Play Button
Two people killed in overnight house fire

An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Two people have died after a house fire in Swinford, Co Mayo.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in a house at Deerpark, on the outskirts of Swinford, at around 2am.

It's understood the fire had spread extensively through the property and several units of the Mayo Fire Service spent a number of hours bringing it under control.

A local retired couple, who were well known in the area, having operated a business in the town for many years, died in the fire.

Gardaí and the fire service remain at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination.

The examination will seek to determine the exact cause of the fire.

More to follow..

