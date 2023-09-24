Two separate weather warnings in place for the South East

The National forecaster has issued two separate weather warnings for the majority of the South East.

Yellow and orange rain and wind warnings are in place for 10 counties today.

Turning wet & windy this afternoon 🌧️🍃 Status yellow & orange rain warnings, and a yellow wind warning are in operation for parts of the S & SE and the W & NW ⚠️ Highs: 16-19°C 🌡️📈 More here 👇https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 Latest weather warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/DCKdaEZVlK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 24, 2023

Orange rain warnings are now in place for Waterford, Galway, and Mayo as well as yellow rain warnings for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, and Cork until 6pm this evening.

Met Eireann's also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Intense rainfall over a few hours is expected across Co. Waterford

It could lead to flooding, poor visibility, and dangerous travelling conditions.

Intense rainfall over a few hours is expected across Co. Waterford today 🌧️ An updated rain warning has been issued ⚠️ Impacts: ☔️Flooding

👀Poor visibility

🚗Hazardous travelling conditions ⏲️Valid: 12:00 - 18:00 Sunday 24/09 More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/uj4iXO5LH4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 24, 2023

