Two separate weather warnings in place for the South East

Dayna Kearney
The National forecaster has issued two separate weather warnings for the majority of the South East.

Yellow and orange rain and wind warnings are in place for 10 counties today.

Orange rain warnings are now in place for Waterford, Galway, and Mayo as well as yellow rain warnings for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, and Cork until 6pm this evening.

Met Eireann's also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Intense rainfall over a few hours is expected across Co. Waterford

It could lead to flooding, poor visibility, and dangerous travelling conditions.

