Two South East hotels make Tripadvisor 'Best of the Best' 2024

Two South East hotels make Tripadvisor 'Best of the Best' 2024
Cashel Palace Hotel. Photo: Facebook
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Two South East hotels have made the Tripadvisor 'Best of the Best' 2024.

The Granville Hotel in Waterford City was ranked fourteenth, the highest of the three.

Tipperary's Cashel Palace Hotel came in eighteenth place. The Bishop's Buttery in the hotel was recently awarded a Michelin Star.

The Merrion Hotel in Dublin topped the list, followed by The Killarney Park and Harvey's Point in Donegal.

The rankings come from Tripadvisor reviews over the past year.

When it comes to worldwide locations, Asian locations were on the up and up.

Tokyo, Seoul and Halong Bay in Vietnam are among the most recommended trips in the world.

If you're looking for some holiday inspiration, you can see the 'Best of the Best' 2024 here.

