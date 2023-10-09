'Tyreland's Call' possibly the best ad ever!

Joe.ie has highlighted that Keith Duffy and Peter McGann have created possibly the best ad ever - 'Tyreland's Call'.
Their spin on the Irish Rugby anthem, 'Ireland's Call', has become a hilarious ad campaign for the tyre company co-owned by Duffy.
This collaboration appears to have begun in a skit posted by McCann earlier this year. This then grew into a marketing campaign, as the ad now includes Duffy, McGann and former Ireland rugby player, Shane Byrne pitch in for the onscreen advertisement.
“Tyreland’s Call”, is it? pic.twitter.com/ntaMhrpPTg
— Peter McGann (@peterjmcgann) October 6, 2023
The comedian and the former Boyzone singer sing "Tyreland, Tyreland / we're waiting for your call / Mobile or instore / Options -We've got them all" to the tune of 'Ireland's Call'.
Responding to the clip, comedian Seán Burke confessed "Just bought 7 tyres. Don't own a car."
This marketing move is genius, cite many fans, during the airing of the Rugby World Cup, with Ireland set to face New Zealand's All Blacks on Saturday.