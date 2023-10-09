'Tyreland's Call' possibly the best ad ever!

Joe.ie has highlighted that Keith Duffy and Peter McGann have created possibly the best ad ever - 'Tyreland's Call'.

Their spin on the Irish Rugby anthem, 'Ireland's Call', has become a hilarious ad campaign for the tyre company co-owned by Duffy.

This collaboration appears to have begun in a skit posted by McCann earlier this year. This then grew into a marketing campaign, as the ad now includes Duffy, McGann and former Ireland rugby player, Shane Byrne pitch in for the onscreen advertisement.

Advertisement

The comedian and the former Boyzone singer sing "Tyreland, Tyreland / we're waiting for your call / Mobile or instore / Options -We've got them all" to the tune of 'Ireland's Call'.

Responding to the clip, comedian Seán Burke confessed "Just bought 7 tyres. Don't own a car."

Advertisement

This marketing move is genius, cite many fans, during the airing of the Rugby World Cup, with Ireland set to face New Zealand's All Blacks on Saturday.