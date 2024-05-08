Lowering voting age to 16 ‘worth discussing’, says Foley

Cillian Sherlock, PA

Lowering the voting age to 16 is a “discussion worth having”, Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

Ms Foley said she was open to measures that would “empower” young people, including considering a reduction of the voting age from 18.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Ms Foley said: “I think it’s a discussion worth having.

“For example, I know a number of years ago it was suggested that perhaps you would begin with the local elections and then move forward or whatever.”

She added: “I think it’s no harm in having discussions around how we can empower young people.”

Asked about how she would justify giving 16-year-olds influence in national politics when they cannot legally purchase cigarettes or alcohol, Ms Foley said that a conversation on empowering young people does not “rest and fall with the vote”.

She said there were opportunities for young people to engage with local authorities and other institutions.

Ms Foley cited the Comhairle na nOg youth councils as well as work within her own Department which sees students engaging with the national body for curriculum assessment.

“Having the discussion perhaps highlights good practice that’s happening in some areas, and potential and scope to do more in other areas.

“We should never be afraid of the discussion.”

Ms Foley made the remarks at a press event to launch the second year of the free schoolbooks scheme for primary schools.

More than 563,000 pupils in approximately 3,230 recognised primary schools, including more than 130 special schools, will continue to benefit from the scheme.

Following the announcement of a free book scheme for the junior cycle in secondary schools earlier this year, the minister told reporters on Wednesday it was her “ambition” to expand the initiative to Leaving Certificate students.