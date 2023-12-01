Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Waterford family in "Ireland's Fittest Family" semi finals

Waterford family in "Ireland's Fittest Family" semi finals
The Bonner family from Waterford. Photo: WLRFM
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Waterford family The Bonnars will compete in the semi-finals of "Ireland's Fittest Family" this Sunday night, December 3rd.

The Bonnar family from Waterford competed for a spot in the semi-final against the Murphy family from Carlow, led by Nina Carberry and the Byrnes family from Tipperary, led by Sonia O'Sullivan.

Last Sunday evening, RTÉ aired the quarterfinals of Ireland's Fittest Family, one of the country's most challenging fitness competitions, in which two families from Waterford competed, the Bonnar's and the Peter's.

The teams had to move tractor tyres across the farm as part of a brand-new obstacle called Race across the Yard.

Advertisement

One of the challenges was an indoor competition called Sole Survivor, where participants had to balance five metres off the ground on a plank while the rest of the family carried as many potatoes as they could into a box, until the family member who was balancing fell off the plank.

Ireland's Fittest Family continues on Sunday, December 3rd, on RTÉ One and RTÉ player at 6:30pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY WINNER!

 By Claire Rowe
Win 2

WIN on Beat the bomb with Wexford Home Preserves!

 By Claire Rowe
Sport 3

Craig Breen Foundation launched for young rally drivers

 By Andy Whelan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement