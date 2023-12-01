Waterford family in "Ireland's Fittest Family" semi finals

Waterford family The Bonnars will compete in the semi-finals of "Ireland's Fittest Family" this Sunday night, December 3rd.

The Bonnar family from Waterford competed for a spot in the semi-final against the Murphy family from Carlow, led by Nina Carberry and the Byrnes family from Tipperary, led by Sonia O'Sullivan.

Last Sunday evening, RTÉ aired the quarterfinals of Ireland's Fittest Family, one of the country's most challenging fitness competitions, in which two families from Waterford competed, the Bonnar's and the Peter's.

The teams had to move tractor tyres across the farm as part of a brand-new obstacle called Race across the Yard.

Advertisement

One of the challenges was an indoor competition called Sole Survivor, where participants had to balance five metres off the ground on a plank while the rest of the family carried as many potatoes as they could into a box, until the family member who was balancing fell off the plank.

Ireland's Fittest Family continues on Sunday, December 3rd, on RTÉ One and RTÉ player at 6:30pm.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.