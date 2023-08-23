Waterford Iceland staff stage sit-in overnight following closure notice

Staff at a Waterford Iceland have staged a sit-in overnight following a closure notice.

Tensions escalated in Waterford city as workers in Iceland began staging the sit-in at its store on the Cork Road.

Workers say they were notified unexpectedly yesterday evening that the store would be closing its doors permanently.

SIPTU representatives and store management staged the lock-in, with workers saying they were "left in the dark" by Iceland top management.

It's understood workers were given 30 minutes notice around 5pm yesterday evening that the doors would close it's doors and they would not reopen.

Workers say they are yet to be paid for work done in the recent weeks leading up to the announcement.

According to reports, they say they will not leave until a resolution has been found.

The news comes following the appointment of interim examiners were appointed to the Irish operator of Iceland during the summer months to oversee "financial difficulties."

Waterford Iceland

Following the notice given to staff at the Waterford store, a handwritten sign was displayed at the shopfront saying:

"Tuesday 22nd Aug 2023. As of today @5pm 30 mins notice is all staff got. Please support."

A garda presence and local councillors were visible outside the store yesterday evening to ensure the safety of all involved.

People before profit shared a short statement online in support of the staff who are continuing to stage a sit in.

It read: "Support the Waterford Iceland workers! Workers in #iceland Waterford have occupied their store after being given just 30 minutes notice of it shutting down.

"They have not been paid their wages nor holiday pay and are fighting for their basic rights!"

Support the Waterford Iceland workers!

Workers in #iceland Waterford have occupied their store after being given just 30 minutes notice of it shutting down. They have not been paid their wages nor holiday pay and are fighting for their basic rights! pic.twitter.com/2jFTA7A5io — People Before Profit- Waterford (@waterfordpbp) August 22, 2023

Waterford Council of Trade Unions also shared a message on their social media saying: "Iceland SIPTU members have occupied the store on the Cork Rd.

"Waterford City in a response to a sudden closure of their workplace over an hour ago. Send messages of support and drop down to the store to show solidarity.

"They are owed wages n holiday pay etc. and many have a number of years service."

